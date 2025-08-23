Barzani, US envoy tackle Kurdistan dues and ties

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq Steven Fagin to discuss the Region’s financial entitlements with Baghdad and ways to deepen ties with Washington.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Presidency, the talks covered Iraq’s political situation, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the issue of salaries and financial dues owed to the Kurdistan Region. Both sides emphasized resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue and understanding.

Barzani expressed appreciation for Fagin’s role in strengthening US relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, praising his efforts to bridge differences between Baghdad and Erbil.