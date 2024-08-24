Iraqi PM criticizes global inaction on Palestinian issue at Baghdad Bloggers Conference

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with content creators participating in the "Path of the Flood" conference for bloggers, recently held in Baghdad.

According to his media office, Al-Sudani commended the conference for its role in "supporting the Palestinian cause and providing a truthful account of the violence against Palestinians." criticizing the international community and major powers for their inaction in addressing what he termed as "genocide" against the Palestinian people.

"The Prime Minister acknowledged the role of bloggers and citizen journalists in revealing the true extent of the violence, despite facing harassment and martyrdom. He affirmed that the government's position reflects the views of the entire Iraqi population, including religious authorities." The statement said.

He also highlighted plans to introduce legislation to protect bloggers, support their work within the law's bounds, and ensure credibility.