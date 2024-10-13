Iraqi PM Al-Sudani emphasizes comprehensive digitalization as key to national development

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a regular meeting of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the implementation of previous decisions and directives while following up on practical measures related to the digital transformation process in public sector institutions. They emphasized the need to enhance infrastructure to expedite this critical transition, stating, “This process is essential to significantly improve the quality of services delivered to citizens,” according to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office.

The PM highlighted the government's commitment to comprehensive digitalization, noting that it has become vital for Iraq's development. “The five-year development plan embraces this process, providing an opportunity to harness Iraq's youthful potential to accelerate its implementation,” he said, stressing the importance of strategic planning in achieving developmental goals.

The Higher Committee reviewed several proposed files and approved the technical report outlining strategic directions for the digitalization requirements. “This includes the methodology and general principles for launching this process, benefiting from successful experiences in countries experiencing similar situations as Iraq, and the vision required to achieve this transformation, prioritizing citizen services in the digitalization process while focusing on both service quality and cybersecurity,” the statement affirmed.

The committee also approved digital transformation steps within the Pension and Social Security Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and discussed necessary actions for implementing digitalization in the Companies Registration Department of the Ministry of Trade.

In addition, the committee “agreed to continue cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to improve indicators related to the telecommunications and information technology sector. It also approved the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission and the Central Bank of Iraq to negotiate with international digital companies,” the statement concluded.