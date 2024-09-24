Iraqi, Italian PMs discuss strategic partnership in New York

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to a government statement, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, aiming to strengthen partnerships and promote mutual benefits between Iraq and Italy.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to establishing “a comprehensive economic relationship and constructive partnership with Italy.” He noted that “his government is actively working to elevate bilateral relations across all sectors, addressing challenges inherited from the past.”

Prime Minister Meloni extended an invitation to Al-Sudani to visit Italy, expressing her country's “eagerness for a deep, strategic partnership with Iraq in political, economic, financial, security, and technological fields.”

Meloni also highlighted Italy's support for Iraq over the past two decades, particularly during its fight against ISIS, and expressed her hope for “fruitful cooperation and a historic transformation in bilateral relations.”