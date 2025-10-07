Italy’s Meloni among European leaders facing scrutiny over Gaza stance

Shafaq News – Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that she and several members of her government had been reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged complicity in genocide related to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Speaking in an interview with state broadcaster RAI, Meloni confirmed that Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani were named in the complaint. “I think” the head of the defense group, Leonardo, Roberto Cingolani, was also included, she added.

Meloni did not specify who filed the case or when it was submitted.

The ICC, based in The Hague, investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Italy has maintained close defense and diplomatic ties with Israel throughout the Gaza conflict, continuing weapons exports and intelligence cooperation.

Critics of Meloni’s right-wing government argue that such support makes Rome complicit in Israel’s actions in the besieged enclave, where the health authorities in Gaza report 67,173 people killed and 169,780 injured since the start of the war, including 20,179 children.

European Leaders Under Pressure

Meloni is not the only European leader facing criticism for her position on Gaza. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has drawn sharp rebuke from several EU lawmakers and humanitarian groups for what they describe as an unbalanced stance favoring Israel—particularly after her early visit to Tel Aviv and muted response to Palestinian civilian casualties.

In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government initially defended Israel’s right to self-defense but later paused certain arms exports for use in Gaza amid public protests and legal challenges accusing Berlin of overlooking international humanitarian law.

By contrast, Spain has taken one of the strongest pro-Palestinian positions in Europe. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government has called for an immediate ceasefire and joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, moves that strained Madrid’s ties with both Israel and several EU partners.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has walked a cautious line—acknowledging possible violations of international law by Israel while avoiding the use of the term “genocide.” His position has drawn criticism from rights organizations and members of his own Labor Party.