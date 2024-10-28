Iraqi Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Israeli military target

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it had launched a drone attack on an Israeli target.

In a statement, IRI confirmed that its fighters struck an Israeli military site, emphasizing that this action was "in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The group reiterated its commitment to escalate operations against “enemy” strongholds, vowing that attacks would continue "at an increasing pace."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has mounted near-daily rocket and drone attacks on Israeli targets amid the ongoing war involving Gaza and Lebanon.

Since April, Israel has reported multiple aerial incursions from its eastern border, although it has refrained from attributing responsibility to a specific group. Israel has also announced that it has intercepted drones outside its airspace on several occasions.

Additionally, factions affiliated with Iraqi Resistance groups have conducted dozens of attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria under the US-led coalition.