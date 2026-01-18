Iraqi FM: Tehran and Baghdad share one security space

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday stressed the importance of sustained dialogue with Iran, noting that stability in one country reinforces the security of its neighbors.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Hussein outlined Baghdad’s view that regional security is interconnected and cannot be addressed in isolation, describing Iran’s stability as “an inseparable part of Iraq’s national security and of regional security as a whole.”

Hussein also emphasized respect for the principle of non-interference, noting that Baghdad and Tehran agreed to continue consultations to address regional challenges.

The Foreign Ministry, he added, had held extensive consultations with several foreign ministers, aimed at preparing the ground for “lasting peace and stability” amid ongoing regional tensions.

On internal affairs, Hussein stressed the need to swiftly form a strong government in Baghdad, calling it a strategic necessity to confront Iraq’s economic and financial challenges at both the domestic and regional levels.

Hussein arrived earlier on Sunday in Tehran on an official visit. According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, his meetings include talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Araghchi, and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments.

وصلنا اليوم إلى العاصمة الإيرانية طهران في زيارة رسمية، نجري خلالها عددًا من اللقاءات المهمة مع فخامة رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، ودولة رئيس مجلس الشورى، ومعالي وزير الخارجية، pic.twitter.com/VnJtEAcfOv — Fuad Hussein | فؤاد حسين (@Fuad_Husseein) January 18, 2026

The visit comes amid heightened tensions linked to protests in Iran. Tehran has accused the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest to destabilize the country, while US President Donald Trump has threatened action against Iran over allegations that authorities killed demonstrators.

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has previously said Iraq continues efforts to arrange direct talks between Washington and Tehran, citing Baghdad’s balanced relations with both sides.