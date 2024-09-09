Iraqi Airways sees surge in flights and passengers, post-pandemic

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways has reported a marked surge in the number of flights and passengers during August, marking its highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Transport on Monday.

The airline operated a total of 2,372 flights, carrying 398,343 passengers.

"This growth is a result of the company's efficient operational plan, which was designed to meet the needs of passengers and provide diverse travel options for various local and international sectors at competitive prices," said Deputy Director General of the company, Dhul Fiqar Abdul Hussein, as quoted in the statement.

Hussein expressed confidence in sustained growth in the coming months, attributing the success to the enhancement of all services provided on board.

Last week, Iraq’s Ministry of Transport has decided to suspend six Iraqi Airways executives, including the general manager, Manaf Abdel-Monem, after severe delays at Baghdad International Airport on August 31, an official statement revealed.

The suspensions will last while an investigation into the delays takes place but no longer than 60 days. In the meantime, the ministry has named Hussein acting general manager for the duration of the probe. He has been given full administrative and financial control of the airline, while the first outcomes of the investigation are due within 72 hours of its beginning.

Besides Abdel-Monem, the executives who have been suspended are the flag carrier’s commercial department chief, Mustafa Shamel Ahmed; the director of flight operations, Ihab Saad Kareem; the technical department manager, Saif Shamel Abdul Rahim; the head of the commercial administration division, Hussam Majeed Manea; and the head of the traffic division, Ahmed Fadel Abbas.

The Iraqi government made the move after severe delays left thousands of passengers stranded due to a shortage of crews, technical issues with aircraft, and flight schedule conflicts. The delays occurred at a time when many Shia worshippers were returning from the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, central Iraq, which marks the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed and a Shia Islam founder. The event gathered over 21 million people this year.

Iraq Airways issued a public apology for the delays and noted it had “taken appropriate operational measures to reduce the delays and overcome technical issues.” It added that “for 30 days, it had been working to transport visitors and passengers smoothly and safely, without any delay, as it carried out 60 flights per day, at a rate of 1,900 flights per month, but on the last day of the returns and due to a shortage of crews there was confusion with the departure times, which forced the company to take appropriate operational measures to reduce the hours of delay and to ensure the satisfaction of passengers on board the national carrier.”

The airline has also actively been working lately on overturning its EU flight ban and announced earlier this month that it would complete its fleet restoration efforts in 2025.