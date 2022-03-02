Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Minister of Transport arrives in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-02T19:12:18+0000
Iraqi Minister of Transport arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein al-Shibli, arrived in Erbil today evening, to discuss several projects, including the transit project between the Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry said in a statement that al-Shibli is heading a delegation specialized in the field of transportation, and will discuss enhancing cooperation with Erbil.

Upon his arrival, al-Shibli held a press conference in which he revealed future projects and plans the ministry is willing to implement, according to the statement.

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-02 07:35:01
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-12 08:17:17
USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

A report shows the living standard in Erbil

Date: 2020-07-30 12:30:20
A report shows the living standard in Erbil

Central exchange markets close in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-13 07:59:25
Central exchange markets close in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-18 07:54:56
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-12 08:04:24
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-13 07:41:57
Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-25 07:52:59
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil