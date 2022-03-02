Iraqi Minister of Transport arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein al-Shibli, arrived in Erbil today evening, to discuss several projects, including the transit project between the Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry said in a statement that al-Shibli is heading a delegation specialized in the field of transportation, and will discuss enhancing cooperation with Erbil.

Upon his arrival, al-Shibli held a press conference in which he revealed future projects and plans the ministry is willing to implement, according to the statement.