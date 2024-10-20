Iraqi airspace open: International Airlines resume flights amid increased air navigation

Shafaq News/ The General Company for Air Navigation Services, affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, announced on Sunday that Iraqi airspace is open and air navigation is operating smoothly, with several international airlines resuming flights to and from Iraq.

According to a statement from the ministry's media office, Abbas Al-Baidhani, the company's director general, noted a significant increase in air navigation as all airlines return to Iraqi airspace, highlighting that “the company has received numerous requests via email from international airlines wishing to operate in Iraqi airspace due to its safety and stability.”

The media office reported, “Airlines resuming flights at Baghdad International Airport include Qatar Airways, which restarted operations on Saturday, as well as Jordanian, Syrian (Cham Wings and Arab Wings), Egyptian, Middle East Airlines, Saudi Airlines (Flyadeal), NAS Express, the Russian airline Utair, and Air Arabia, which has maintained its services to Baghdad. Additionally, Flydubai continues to operate flights.”

At Erbil Airport, Turkish Airlines and Eurowings have resumed flights normally, while Basra International Airport welcomed the return of Qatar Airways, Flydubai, and Turkish Airlines.

Regarding air navigation in Iraqi airspace, the ministry stated, “Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Flynas, Cham Wings, Syrian Airlines, Jazeera Airways, and Oman Air continue to operate regularly. Austrian Airlines has also resumed flights to Erbil, and Muscat-based airline Mazoon is operating flights through Iraqi airspace, landing in Baghdad.”

The Ministry of Transport reassured all users of Iraqi airspace, stating, “We are committed to maintaining the highest safety and security standards in air navigation, ensuring a smooth and safe flow of air traffic.”

Notably, several airlines suspended flights to the region or avoided affected air space, due to concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier today, Emirates Airlines announced the extension of its suspension of flights to Iran and Iraq until October 23, due to rising tensions in the Middle East, impacting travelers.

The Dubai-based airline initially canceled these flights until October 8, later extending the suspension to October 16. Now, flights will remain suspended until next Wednesday.