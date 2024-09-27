Iraqi Ministry of Transport suspends flights to Beirut due to security concerns

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced, on Friday, the suspension of all its airline flights to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement, the ministry noted, "We would like to inform our esteemed travelers that all Iraqi Airways flights to and from Beirut have been suspended until further notice due to the deteriorating security situation in Lebanon."

The statement added, "This decision is made out of concern for the safety of travelers and in light of the ongoing tensions and military operations in the region."

It further indicated that "the company will closely monitor the developments and will announce any new updates regarding the resumption of flights in due course."

Earlier today, the Israeli military launched an attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters, which was reportedly located beneath residential buildings in the heart of Beirut’s southern suburbs. One of the key targets of the strike was Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanese media reported that these recent airstrikes have resulted in 51 casualties, including both dead and injured, with the numbers likely to rise.