Iraq's Transport Ministry refutes rumors, unveils plan for Baghdad Airport expansion

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport refuted reports claiming that the government intends to engage foreign entities banned by Iraqi law to manage the country's airports, labeling these claims as "political maneuvering" that disregards Iraq’s best interests.

The ministry clarified that “the consultancy agreement signed in 2023 between Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was approved by the Cabinet, well before airport management shifted to the Ministry of Transport and its General Company for Airport and Air Navigation Management.”

“This consultancy agreement aligns with the government’s plan to modernize Iraq’s airports, especially Baghdad International Airport, improving infrastructure, safety standards, and overall efficiency to meet international benchmarks.” According to the ministry, “The IFC has provided an investment prospectus that includes three proposals: upgrading the current airport, constructing a new one, or a combined approach. The Iraqi government has chosen the combined option to maximize development.”

The ministry emphasized that the IFC, with expertise in developing major airports in Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, will assist Iraq in identifying reputable global companies for the project. “The General Company for Airport and Air Navigation Management remains a core partner in this process, ensuring Iraqi oversight and involvement in infrastructure improvements.”

Rejecting rumors about employee transfers or layoffs, the ministry stressed that the airport's expansion would boost job opportunities for Iraqis and maintain the demand for all current airport management staff.

Additionally, the IFC’s study includes plans to construct a new passenger terminal capable of handling an estimated nine million passengers annually by 2036. “This expansion aims to ease the congestion often experienced at Baghdad International Airport, which has not undergone major upgrades in four decades, despite being Iraq’s primary travel hub, particularly during religious pilgrimages.”

The ministry reiterated its commitment to both job security and service enhancement, positioning these airport upgrades as essential to meeting Iraq's future aviation needs.