Iraq upholds penalties against TV host, analyst

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) Appeals Council on Sunday rejected three appeals challenging disciplinary measures imposed on TV presenter Mona Sami, Alawla TV, and political analyst Issam Hussein.

In decisions signed by Appeals Council Chairman Judge Iyad Mohsen Dhamad, the body ruled that a program's management and presenter bear legal responsibility for statements made by guests because they have the authority to intervene immediately and steer discussions back within professional standards.

It concluded that Sami's failure to intervene amounted to approval of, and participation in, broadcasting what it described as "sectarian poison."

The council also found that Hussein's remarks sought to incite sectarian and religious divisions through content that reportedly threatens civil peace and public order. Freedom of expression, it stressed, is not an absolute right but must be exercised within legal limits that protect social stability and public morals.