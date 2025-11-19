IHEC receives 36 appeals as post-election challenges begin
2025-11-19T10:42:27+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission (IHEC) said Wednesday it received 36 appeals on the first day of contesting the final results of last week’s parliamentary vote.
In a statement, Commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai said the filings were submitted after the results were released on Monday, showing a turnout of more than 56%.
Before the final tally was announced, the commission had recorded more than 100 complaints related to both the general and special ballots.