IHEC receives 36 appeals as post-election challenges begin

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission (IHEC) said Wednesday it received 36 appeals on the first day of contesting the final results of last week’s parliamentary vote.

In a statement, Commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai said the filings were submitted after the results were released on Monday, showing a turnout of more than 56%.

Before the final tally was announced, the commission had recorded more than 100 complaints related to both the general and special ballots.