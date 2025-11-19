IHEC receives 36 appeals as post-election challenges begin

IHEC receives 36 appeals as post-election challenges begin
2025-11-19T10:42:27+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission (IHEC) said Wednesday it received 36 appeals on the first day of contesting the final results of last week’s parliamentary vote.

In a statement, Commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai said the filings were submitted after the results were released on Monday, showing a turnout of more than 56%.

Before the final tally was announced, the commission had recorded more than 100 complaints related to both the general and special ballots.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon