Iraq spent 12 trillion dinars on service projects in 2024, says PM

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that the government allocated 12 trillion dinars ($9.16 billion) to service projects across ministries and provinces in 2024.

Speaking at the Internal Oversight Conference organized by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, Al-Sudani emphasized that public spending on service projects has “strengthened [peoples’] trust in the state, and fostered optimism that the country is on the right path.”

“Corruption has become like a mutating virus, adapting itself to the measures taken by audit authorities,” he said, before adding, “The government has implemented decisive anti-corruption measures with full transparency, legal clarity, and adherence to the rule of law.”

Al-Sudani highlighted the government's strategy to enhance financial oversight and accountability, stating, “Internal audit departments have been elevated to the level of general directorates to strengthen their role in combating corruption.”

In addition to the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensuring that public funds are utilized effectively and setting the course straight, he promised that “the extradition of fugitives and the recovery of stolen assets have become key priorities in Iraq’s international engagements.”