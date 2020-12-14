Iraq sets a timeframe for power connection projects with Jordan and Egypt

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Electricity, Majed Muhammad Hantoush, confirmed on Monday that the electrical connection with Jordan and Egypt is underway, indicating that the supporting countries' preference relies upon Iraq's interests.

In a statement to the official Al-Sabah newspaper, on the sidelines of the recent visit of the Iraqi ministerial delegation to Cairo, Hantoush said, "We are in the process of the Jordanian electrical connection with a transmission limit of 300 km. The project will be completed within two years. After that, we will complete the connection with Egypt within three years."

He added, "When we extend the electrical connection to several countries, we will be able to choose between these countries in a way that serves our interests. If the prices of any country suit us, whether it is Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, or Jordan, we will choose the least and the best quality."

"Iraq needs 10,000 megawatts in winter and 28,000 megawatts in the summer. We cover the excess from other countries."

He pointed out that "the volume of cooperation with Egypt is very large, and we will invest in the agreements that were signed."