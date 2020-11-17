Kirkuk completes 30 road and bridge projects for 30 billion dinars

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Roads and Bridges in Kirkuk announced on Tuesday the completion of 30 various projects within the regional development projects for the year 2019, indicating that it has prepared 25 other projects within the next year 2021 budget.

The director, Qasim Al-Bayati, told Shafaq News agency that his department has completed 30 projects for 30 billion dinars within the region's development budget for the year 2019, which include rehabilitation, construction and maintenance of roads throughout the governorate, in addition to two other bridges and a tunnel near the University of Kirkuk and the governorate administration building.

Al-Bayati confirmed the completion of 85% of the rural roads system plan in all regions, villages and rural areas, pointing out that work is continuing to complete the remaining projects within the plan.

Furthermore, he indicated that a plan has been prepared to complete 25 projects within the 2021 budget, with financial costs ranging from 30-40 billion dinars, and the necessary statements have been completed and submitted to the Directorate, revealing that the projects include the Kirkuk-Mosul and Kirkuk-Tikrit road, in addition to the Baghdad-Kirkuk road within the administrative borders of Kirkuk down to the borders of Al-Azim sub-district, north of Diyala.