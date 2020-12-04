The Investment Authority in Kurdistan Region receives 428 investment projects plans

Shafaq News / The Investment Authority in Kurdistan Region announced on Friday that dozens of owners of capital, local and foreign companies have submitted official approvals to start implementing investment projects in the region.

The Director of Research and Information at the Authority, Serbest Ali, said that the authority has so far received 428 projects with a capital of more than two billion US dollars, adding that the authority has approved 372 of them and rejected the others.

He explained that these projects include the agriculture, industry, commerce, tourism, transportation, electricity, housing and banking sectors, noting that more than 55 projects have been approved for investment in local and foreign products and the mixed sector after the announcement of the commission’s plan.