UN sponsor 1,000 small and medium projects in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Minister of Planning Battal Najm announced that the International Organization for Migration supports implementing 1,000 small and medium projects in Iraq.

Battal made these statements during the project development fund conference supported by the United Nations Migration Agency.

The minister said that financial support was provided for the implementation of 1,000 small and medium projects in all Iraqi governorates, noting, "We value the initiative put forward by the International Organization for Migration"

He added that this fund will contribute to building the Iraqi economy, since projects have a major role in helping main and secondary sectors recover.

Battal also expressed the Ministry's readiness to submit studies, data, and statistics for the Fund, in coordination with the relevant ministries, governorates, and departments.

For his part, the Minister of Trade and Industry in the Kurdistan Region, Kamal Muslim, said during the conference, that this project will achieve development, reduce unemployment, and protect young people who may be vulnerable to extremist groups.

Muslim also indicated that the ministry provided 50 specialized courses for small projects owners, indicating that the number of beneficiaries of these courses is 686, in addition to 14 courses that were presented in coordination with Italian universities, which benefitted 250 graduates.

"These courses aim to provide job opportunities and prepare staff to manage small projects", the minister said.