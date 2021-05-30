Al-Kadhimi's government announces substantial progress in stalled projects

Shafaq News / The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers announced today a substantial progress in stalled projects in Baghdad and other provinces.

In a statement, the Secretariat mentioned that the Committee relevant to the file has benefited from great support and prerogatives allowing it to determine the most important obstacles faced by the Iraqi investment file and that this was achieved through continuous meetings in order to overcome bureaucracy, which allowed it to find appropriate solutions.

According to the statement, the Committee held 107 sessions, during which it issued 777 recommendations and guidelines based on high-quality professionalism. This has allowed the realization of progress in 444 stalled projects after the managerial, technical, and financial issues were resolved.

The Committee tackled projects spanning over the residential, commercial, touristic, industrial, health, and educational sectors, 153 of which are in Baghdad and 291 of which are distributed over other provinces.

The Committee said, "the most important obstacles facing the investment file in Iraq, despite the exceptional circumstances that the country has witnessed, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduction in the working hours of employees in official institutions, and has worked on continuous communication with the general managers in the relevant departments, to resolve the issues radically, based on recommendations and directives issued by the Committee