Iraq sets February 1 for presidential election

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament has scheduled Sunday as the date to elect the country’s next president, following the postponement of an earlier session.

According to the official agenda obtained by Shafaq News, the seventh parliamentary session, set to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, will also include the swearing-in of several lawmakers.

Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi had postponed the January 27 session after formal requests from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which sought additional time for consultations over the presidential post.

Under Iraq’s informal post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the presidency is reserved for a Kurdish figure and is traditionally contested between the KDP and the PUK.

Read more: Iraq’s Presidential Race: Kurdish candidates competing for the post