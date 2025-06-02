Nawrocki: Poland's new president

Shafaq News/ Karol Nawrocki won Poland’s presidential runoff election, narrowly defeating Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, according to official results released on Monday.

Poland’s National Electoral Commission announced that Nawrocki, supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, received 50.89% of the vote, while Trzaskowski garnered 49.11% in Sunday’s second-round election.

Nawrocki, 42, a historian, is expected to take positions that differ from the current government’s stance on issues such as abortion laws and LGBTQ+ rights. His presidency could also affect Poland’s ongoing dialogue with the European Union regarding rule-of-law matters.