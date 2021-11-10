A Bus delivers aid for migrants stuck at Polish-Belarus border

Shafaq News/ A bus loaded with warm winter clothes, socks, rescue blankets and head lamps arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border region. The bus had left Berlin a day earlier.

The organizers of the initiative -- a new coalition that calls itself 'MauerfallJetzt' ('down with the wall now') -- have said that in addition to providing aid, they want to offer 50 seats on board the bus to migrants and refugees and take them to Germany.

On the anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall, we cannot accept another wall in Europe," organizer Ruben Neugebauer told InfoMigrants from aboard the bus.

"We expect the new government to make it very clear they don't tolerate human rights violations. We also cannot leave members of the Polish civil society in the border region, who are doing a lot, alone in this situation."

Late last month, official center-left coalition talks for a new government got underway following Germany's federal election in late September.

According to the activists, bringing back migrants seeking protection requires the approval of Germany's interior ministry. A corresponding request had been sent to the ministry last Thursday but hasn't been answered yet, they told news agency dpa.

A speaker for the Interior Ministry told dpa on Friday that "an unauthorized transport and a possible unauthorized entry" to Germany could lead to criminal consequences. Neugebauer, meanwhile, told InfoMigrants they won't move anybody "without clearance from the German government."

The ministry spokesperson also said there were no considerations for a reception program for migrants in Belarus.