A Kurdish PhD student in Warsaw to represent Iraq in the Youth Climate Summit

Shafaq News/ The representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Poland announced today, Wednesday, delegating a Kurdish activist to represent Iraq at the UN Youth Climate Summit.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the representative said that a doctoral student at the University of Warsaw, Pesheng Halabjay, was elected as the coordinator of the State of Iraq in the Youth Climate Summit, which is scheduled between the 28th and 31th of next October in Glasgow in Scotland.

The representative's statement stated that Pesheng, a PhD student at Warsaw University, a young environmental activists from Kurdistan Region. He participated in many environmental activities and projects and devoted himself to this field.