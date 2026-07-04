Iraq sets 60-day deadline for corruption investigations, rewards informants

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Ministers ordered investigative committees to complete corruption-related cases within 60 days, as part of new measures approved during a cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, his office said on Saturday.

The cabinet also directed state institutions to strengthen coordination with courts to expedite long-pending cases and follow up on the recovery of funds awarded to ministries and government bodies under judicial rulings.

The measures require ministries, independent bodies, and provinces to address observations listed in Federal Board of Supreme Audit reports, prepare guidance manuals, and adopt programs to “improve anti-corruption performance.”

All government institutions should also “identify manifestations of corruption and enhance the efficiency of their employees through specialized anti-corruption training.”

Meanwhile, Al-Zaidi called on citizens to “report public assets and funds obtained through corruption crimes to help recover them,” directing authorities to grant financial rewards to informants in accordance with the law.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed “Dawn Crackdown,” under Al-Zaidi's direction. Informed sources told Shafaq News the first phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects, while government sources said the second phase will focus on suspected corruption cases involving officials accused of owning luxury real estate projects in the United States, Europe, and Turkiye.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far