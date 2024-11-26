Iraq sends 10,000 tons of aid to Lebanon amid Israeli war

Shafaq News/ Iraq has sent over 10,000 tons of food, medicine, medical equipment, and relief materials to Lebanon via Syrian territory, the Iraqi High Committee for the Relief of the Palestinian and Lebanese People revealed on Tuesday.

Zaidan Khalaf Al-Atwani, the committee's head, told Shafaq News, “Iraq's wheat reserve of six million tons is enough to meet the country's needs for the coming year. Therefore, Iraq donated 450,000 tons from this reserve, with 250,000 tons allocated for Syria, and shipments have already begun.”

Regarding Lebanon, Al-Atwani confirmed that “the donation of 200,000 tons of wheat is still under consideration,” noting that “the Lebanese government is responsible for coordinating with neighboring countries.”

“Iraq is awaiting instructions to begin wheat shipments to Lebanon,” he added.

Earlier today, a government official revealed to our agency that the Cabinet will discuss sending fuel to Lebanon in coordination with relevant authorities in both countries, ensuring all necessary approvals for organized delivery.

Since the start of the war, Baghdad has quickly launched relief campaigns at both government and private levels, providing food, fuel, and hundreds of tons of aid to the Lebanese people.

The Cabinet decided recently to voluntarily deduct one percent from state employees' salaries to donate to Gaza and Lebanon.

Over 17,000 Lebanese have sought refuge in Iraq due to the ongoing war.