"We have lost our humanity," says EU diplomatic chief amid Israeli War on Gaza, Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that the world is “on the brink of a major fire” as long as the Israeli war continues in Gaza and Lebanon, reflecting “a loss of humanity and a disregard for the conflicts” in the Middle East.

Borrell made his comments to Spanish radio station RNE, reflecting on the genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza for over a year and its aggression against Lebanon since September 23.

The EU diplomatic chiefnoted, “The UN has confirmed that Gaza is experiencing the most severe and dangerous humanitarian crisis in the world since World War II,” adding, "What is happening in the Middle East shows that we have lost our humanity."

He further expressed concern from the international community about the possibility of Israel attacking nuclear or oil facilities in Iran, calling for "strong measures" to halt the conflict in the Middle East.

Regarding arms exports to Israel, Borrell clarified, “There is no common decision within the EU to halt arms sales to Israel…Each country in the EU has its own decision-making authority regarding arms sales."

"Each country decides what is appropriate for it; I cannot prevent anyone from doing something or recommend doing something else," he added. "Spain, Italy, and France have suspended arms sales to Israel, unlike other countries such as Germany, which is enhancing its military assistance to Israel.”

“Therefore, there is no common position."