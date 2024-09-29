Iraqi PM calls on major powers to halt 'Genocide' by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged major global powers on Sunday to take responsibility for stopping what he described as "genocide" by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon.

In a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the prime minister called for international intervention as he met with European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler, to discuss regional cooperation and the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and Gaza.

During the meeting, al-Sudani expressed appreciation for the position of the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, particularly regarding the ongoing Israeli attacks and the potential for an expanded conflict in the Middle East.

"The major powers must take responsibility to prevent these attacks and stop the genocide with serious dimensions, which the Zionist entity continues to commit against our Palestinian people. The brutal assaults have also extended to our brotherly Lebanon," al-Sudani said in his remarks.

The Iraqi premier emphasized the necessity of halting Israeli actions and preventing further escalation in the region.

Ambassador Seiler, on his part, praised Iraq’s political stance on the international stage and its efforts to promote calm and prevent further escalation, a position noted by European states, according to the statement.