Exclusive: Iraq to consider fuel support for Lebanon amid Israeli war, official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq will discuss sending fuel to Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli war, a government official revealed on Tuesday.

The official told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Cabinet will hold its regular session today, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to discuss several domestic issues as well as developments in the region.

Regarding the regional situation, the official confirmed that “the Cabinet will discuss sending fuel to Lebanon in coordination with relevant authorities in both countries, ensuring all necessary approvals for organized delivery.”

Since the start of the war on Lebanon, Baghdad has quickly launched relief campaigns at both government and private levels, providing food, fuel, and hundreds of tons of aid to Lebanon.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to voluntarily deduct one percent from state employees' salaries to donate to Gaza and Lebanon, where Israeli hostilities have caused over 3,500 deaths in Lebanon and more than 44,000 in Gaza, mostly women and children.

Before the war, Iraq had already sent about 100 fuel tankers to Lebanon to support its people amid the ongoing crises, including a fuel shortage caused by the central bank's failure to issue dollars for oil imports, resulting in an 80% reduction in electricity supply.