Iraq to Lebanon: Wheat and oil talks

Shafaq News/ Iraq plans to deliver 320,000 tons of wheat to Lebanon and is in talks to reactivate a long-dormant oil pipeline linking the two countries, Lebanese Finance Minister Yassin Jaber said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to Baghdad, Jaber said Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy is preparing to receive the wheat shipment in the coming period.

He added that both sides are exploring the revival of the Iraq-Lebanon oil pipeline, a route that once supplied crude to Lebanon’s northern Tripoli refinery before it was shut down due to regional instability.

“The discussions include renovating the refinery in northern Lebanon, pending the resolution of security concerns in Syria and ensuring safe passage for the pipeline,” Jaber said.

The two countries are also working on mechanisms to settle Lebanon’s outstanding payments to Iraq under previous fuel supply agreements, he added.