Lebanese families depart Iraq’s Babil for Beirut: Will teach our children the generosity of Iraqis

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Lebanese families left the Iraqi city of Babil to return to their country, about a month after the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel took effect.

Sayed Haidar Abu Ragheef from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) told Shafaq News Agency, "The return convoy for Lebanese families began today in Babil province, coordinated by the Migration Directorate, the PMF, and Babil provincial office, after they were welcomed more than two months ago."

Abu Ahmad, a displaced Lebanese, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We thank the Iraqi state, the PMF, and all the Iraqis for their warm reception…We must teach our children the values we learned in Iraq: generosity, kindness, and tenderness.”

Notably, mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale war on September 23, 2024, with Israeli hostilities claiming over 3,500 lives, including women and children.

Iraq opened its air and land borders to Lebanese displaced by the Israeli war. On September 25, 2024, the first group of injured and displaced Lebanese arrived at Baghdad Airport, followed by additional groups who were distributed across Najaf, Karbala, Babil, Baghdad, Diyala, Basra, and other provinces.

After the ceasefire was announced on November 27, 2024, Lebanese families who had fled Beirut and its suburbs began returning to their homeland.