Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Asaad Turki Sawari, has assumed the presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group in Paris for a one-year term beginning November 12, marking his ninth international position in two years and three months.

According to a statement from Iraq's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO on Sunday, Sawari presented his strategy for leading the group, which represents 57 OIC member states, during a meeting where ambassadors from Turkiye, Kuwait, Egypt, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Iran expressed support for his leadership.

Over the past two years, Sawari has held several senior positions at UNESCO, including chairing the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin (ICPRCP) and serving as vice president of the organization's 43rd General Conference on behalf of the Arab Group.