Iraq’s election court overturns Sajad Salem’s ban, bars al-Daini

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Judicial Commission for Elections under the Supreme Judicial Council on Thursday reinstated candidate Sajad Salem to the November 11 parliamentary race, while upholding the exclusion of Mohammed al-Daini.

According to an official document, Salem’s disqualification—a member of al-Badil (the Alternative) Coalition—was deemed “incorrect and contrary to the law” due to a flawed evaluation of evidence. The commission ruled that his televised remarks fell within the bounds of free expression and did not violate legal standards.

Al-Badil, led by Adnan al-Zurfi, comprises 11 parties, including the Iraqi Communist Party (Raed Fahmi), National Independence (Sajad Salim), al-Bayt al-Watani, and al-Watani (Hussein al-Gharabi).

Meanwhile, the commission rejected al-Daini’s return, ruling that the National Sovereignty (al-Siyada) Alliance candidate had “violated the principles of good conduct and behavior.”

The Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, holds 71 seats from the 2021 elections, making it Iraq’s largest Sunni bloc.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) had earlier reinstated al-Daini on October 13 after a prior exclusion over a lawsuit accusing him of “insulting the Iraqi people.”

IHEC has disqualified more than 800 candidates to date on grounds including de-Baathification, criminal records, corruption allegations, and incomplete documentation.

