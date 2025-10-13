Sovereignty Alliance candidate backs to parliamentary race

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reinstated on Monday candidate Mohammed al-Daini to the upcoming parliamentary elections after overturning his earlier disqualification over a legal complaint accusing him of “insulting the Iraqi people.”

The Board of Commissioners rejected the appeal against al-Daini, who is running under the National Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) in Baghdad province.

In recent rulings, Iraq’s Judicial Election Authority also reversed IHEC’s decision to bar Kirkuk candidate Saddam Hussein Habib Abdel Naimi of the Azm Alliance, while the Commission reinstated three Baghdad candidates — Hamid Farhan Hays, Saad Khalil Ibrahim, and Naseer Faleh al-Oboudi — representing the State of Law, Hasm, and Da’i parties, respectively.

Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections on November 11, with more than 21 million eligible voters.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections —What You Need to Know