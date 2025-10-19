Iraq's Shiite leaders to chart security plan ahead of elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) will convene on October 20 to address the recent assassination of an election candidate and review security measures, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, the bloc—comprising major Shiite factions with about 130 seats in Parliament—will also discuss water shortages and Iraq’s economic ties with Turkiye, particularly in trade and oil cooperation.

On October 15, Baghdad council member and parliamentary candidate Safaa al-Mashhadani of the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance was killed by a bomb in Tarmiyah, north of the capital. Two days later, gunmen attacked the office of candidate Muthanna al-Azzawi in al-Yusufiyah, wounding two guards.

Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee has urged the government to implement a nationwide plan to safeguard candidates and polling centers, especially during the pre-election period.