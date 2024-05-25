Iraq's President leads Iraqi delegation to Iran for condolences on President Raisi's demise

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Jamal Rashid embarked on a visit to Iran to extend condolences following the tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his companions in a recent plane incident.

The Iraqi Presidency said that President Rashid heads a delegation comprising former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, leader of the Victory Coalition Haider al-Abadi, and the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talani, and Humam Hamoudi, the head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq.

In addition, the delegation includes key ministers and parliamentary figures.

Notably, Iraq PM Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani and Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, as well as Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani, participated in Raisi's funeral last Thursday.