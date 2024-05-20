Iraq's President on Raisi's death: we stand by the Iranian people

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid offered his condolences on Monday following the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic," Rashid said in a statement.

"We affirm that Iraq stands by the Iranian people during this difficult time."

The Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and another seven were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hours-long search in the northwest of the country.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.

Black banners have been flown on top of the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad and the dome of Fatima Masumeh Shrine in Qom, the two holiest cities in Iran.

According to Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution, in the event of the President's death, the First Vice President temporarily assumes the presidency with the approval of the Supreme Leader.

Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume powers after Raisi's death.

In addition, the Constitution requires a committee consisting of the Speaker of the Parliament, the Chief Justice, and the First Vice President to prepare for the election of a new president within a maximum of 50 days.