Iraq's president stresses need to expedite salaries for Kurdistan employees

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on Thursday stressed the need to expedite the disbursement of the Kurdistan Region's public employees after months of halt.

Rashid made the remarks during a meeting with Finance Minister Taif Sami in Baghdad earlier today.

"The delay in disbursing the salaries of these groups has had a direct impact on the living, economic, and social conditions in the region," Rashid said, according to a readout released by his office.

He also called for devising "modern strategic plans" to improve Iraq's economic status and secure the financial aspect for the government's program and citizens sustenance.

Rashid also "stressed the need to raise the level of coordination and cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities to pass the 2024 general budget, support the government's service program, facilitate investment procedures, and make efforts to mature and pass laws that serve the interests of improving the lives of Iraqis throughout the country."

For her part, Sami said that the ministry is keen to implement the ministry's program to develop the economic side in a bid to provide opportunities for comprehensive development that reflects in services.