Iraq’s Parliament Speaker stresses deep ties during meeting with Iranian President

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.

Al-Mashhadani’s media office stated that “The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation on shared interests.”

Discussions also covered regional developments and their impact on the broader Middle East. “The two sides emphasized the need to support oppressed nations and work towards alleviating injustices,” the statement added.

Both sides reaffirmed the depth of ties between Iraq and Iran.

Earlier today, Al-Mashhadani met with the Deputy Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Hamidreza Haji-Babaei, Al-Mashhadani highlighted shared interests and expressed appreciation for Iran’s past support, particularly during Iraq’s fight against ISIS.

Al-Mashhadani arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday for an official visit leading a high-level parliamentary delegation. The visit will last for two days, during which the speaker will meet with several Iranian officials.