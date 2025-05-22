A two-hour meeting: Iran's Pezeshkian welcomes KRG delegation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, discussing bilateral relations and ways to strengthen joint agreements.

According to Shafaq News correspondent accompanying the delegation, the KRG team was led by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw. It also included Duhok Governor Ali Tatar, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abubakir, and Halabja Governor Nukhsha Nasih.

The meeting, which lasted two hours, was also attended by several Iranian officials, among them Kurdistan Province Governor Arash Zareitan, West Azerbaijan Governor Reza Rahmani, and Kermanshah Governor Manouchehr Habibi.

President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s support for expanding cross-border ties and stressed Iran’s commitment to regional stability and peaceful coexistence, underlining the importance of ongoing coordination in economic, social, and cultural sectors.

Governor Khoshnaw welcomed Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Erbil, emphasizing the Kurdistan Region’s interest in deepening its longstanding and strategic partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran.