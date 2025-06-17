Iraq urges UK role in halting Iran-Israel war

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani met with British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq, urging the United Kingdom to play a constructive role in ending the ongoing Iran-Israel war.

According to a statement from the Parliament media office, al-Mashhadani called for diplomatic efforts to focus on fostering peace and stability throughout the region, cautioning against the deepening of existing tensions.

He also pointed to crises in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen, attributing them to what he described as "the actions of the Israeli entity."

Turning to economic matters, al-Mashhadani encouraged the UK to strengthen its presence in Iraq’s market, inviting British companies—particularly those in the private sector—to invest in ‘’untapped potential’’ across multiple industries.

In Turn, Ambassador Siddiq reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Iraq’s stability, underscoring his country’s opposition to escalation and a preference for diplomatic solutions. He also confirmed that the UK has refrained from participating in strikes, stressing that the British Parliament supports peaceful conflict resolution.