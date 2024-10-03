Iraq’s PM directs continued relief operations for Gaza and Lebanon, assistance for Lebanese refugees

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the continuation of relief efforts for Gaza and Lebanon, as well as aid for Lebanese families who recently fled to Iraq, amid ongoing conflict in both regions.

During a meeting with Crisis Team and the Committee for the Relief of the Palestinian and Lebanese People, Al-Sudani stressed the need to sustain support. The meeting included ministers of interior, health, trade, and electricity, alongside other senior officials, according to a statement from his media office.

A statement by Al-Sudani’s media office said. “the committee, initially formed following the attacks on Gaza last month, has expanded its operations to Lebanon after the onset of hostilities there. The committee's efforts align with decisions from Iraq’s cabinet, guided by religious authorities and public sentiment, calling for aid to both Palestinian and Lebanese populations affected by the violence.”

“Discussions focused on resources to maintain ongoing relief operations, with PM Al-Sudani instructing that assistance be structured effectively to reach displaced persons and those in need, both within Lebanon and Palestine. Aid for Lebanese families arriving in Iraq was also prioritized.”

The Iraqi Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that over 5,000 Lebanese nationals had entered the country within ten days, with visa requirements waived for their entry.

Last week, a source at Baghdad International Airport reported the arrival of -50-70 of wounded Lebanese citizens who were injured in Israeli airstrikes, to receive treatment in Iraqi hospitals affiliated with the al-Husseini shrine, with more expected.

Tensions in southern Lebanon escalated on Sept. 24 following Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah leaders and positions, including the assassination of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. The attacks also struck residential areas, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

Iraq’s top religious authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called for assistance to Lebanon, prompting widespread mobilization of charitable efforts across the country.