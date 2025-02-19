Iraq’s PM, Lebanese counterpart discuss regional developments

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received a phone call from his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam to discuss bilateral latest developments.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s office, the two leaders “explored ways to enhance cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon and reviewed the latest geopolitical situation in the region.”

Al-Sudani conveyed his best wishes to Salam in his new role, reaffirming Iraq’s “commitment to supporting the Lebanese people, particularly through fuel supplies, in line with Iraqi cabinet decisions aimed at bolstering Lebanon’s resilience.”

Salam, for his part, expressed his government’s keenness to strengthen ties with Iraq across various sectors, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to “maintain security and stability in the region.”