Iraq’s IHEC warns of candidate disqualification during silence period

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said it may disqualify candidates who breach the rules of the electoral silence period, which began on Saturday morning ahead of next week’s parliamentary elections.

Hassan al-Zayer, a member of IHEC’s media team, told Shafaq News that the commission is monitoring all candidates and entities closely, warning that “any violation or campaign activity during this critical phase will be considered a serious breach that could result in exclusion from the electoral race.”

He said the commission had already notified all political blocs and candidates to halt advertisements and campaign statements as of today. “Our field and electronic monitoring teams are active across all platforms to ensure full compliance,” al-Zair added.

The special voting will take place on Sunday, November 9, covering members of the armed forces, security services, and displaced people.

