Erbil’s IHEC opens candidate registration for November elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Independent High Electoral Commission’s (IHEC) office in Erbil opened candidate registration for the upcoming parliamentary elections set for November 11, with applications accepted from May 25 through June 24.

Marwan Mohammed, head of the Erbil office, announced the launch during a press conference, highlighting that this cycle will rely entirely on a digital registration system.

Eligibility requirements include Iraqi citizenship, a minimum age of 30 at the time of registration, legal competence, and possession of a bachelor's degree or equivalent. Individuals with criminal convictions, members of the security forces, judges, and current or former electoral commission staff are barred from running.

Mohammed also clarified that candidates may file in any electoral district nationwide, regardless of birthplace or residency.