2025 elections: Erbil’s IHEC extends voter registration by one month

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Independent High Electoral Commission’s office in Erbil announced a one-month extension to the voter registration update, beginning April 24, as part of preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Marwan Mohammed, head of the Erbil office, explained that the update applies to several groups, including first-time voters born in 2007, and covers corrections, deletions, and changes to existing records.

The process also includes military personnel, displaced individuals living in camps, and Sinjar residents currently outside formal shelters, he noted, clarifying that Erbil’s 53 registration centers will be supported by an equal number of mobile teams tasked with reaching government institutions, universities, schools, and remote communities.

Mohammed also urged eligible voters to bring the required documents—unified national ID, ration card, and residence card—to complete their registration and obtain the biometric voter card needed to cast their ballot.