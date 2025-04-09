Iraq’s IHEC: Ready for 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed its readiness for the upcoming parliamentary elections, calling for clarity on any potential amendments to the Electoral Law.

After the Iraqi government announced November 11, 2025, as the election date, Imad Jamil, head of the IHEC media team, told Shafaq News that there are no obstacles or reservations regarding the revealed date, although the commission has not yet received any official communication on the matter.

Regarding potential changes to the Election Law, he stated, “Any amendments to the law may or may not affect the commission’s work,” stressing the importance of understanding the specific revisions Parliament intends to implement before drawing conclusions.

In a meeting held on Monday, Iraq's Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) reaffirmed its commitment to the November 11, 2025, election date. While the State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, advocated for law revisions, the majority favored maintaining the current legislation to adhere to the established schedule.

Concurrently, the Sadiqoun bloc had expressed reservations about amending the law, citing concerns over the time required for debate and potential delays.

The Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition had also voiced opposition to proposed changes, highlighting constitutional restrictions and political disagreements as major obstacles.