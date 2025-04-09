Iraq’s legislative elections: Official date November 11, 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq has set November 11, 2025, as the date for its legislative elections, following a Cabinet vote.

The Cabinet announced the date in a session earlier today, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to finalize the council's work and resolutions from Tuesday's meeting.

Recently, political circles anticipated a delay in the legislative elections due to the debate over amending the current Election Law. However, some considered the discussions raised by certain lawmakers not as formal legislation, but as mere “political noise.”