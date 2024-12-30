EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Parliament Speaker's remarks on election delay are “personal opinion,” says CF

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Coordination Framework (CF), which brings together Shiite political forces, considered Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani’s remarks on the potential postponement of the upcoming legislative elections as "his personal opinion.”

Earlier today, al-Mashhadani informed Al-Hadath channel that the elections could be postponed in the event of an “emergency.”

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a CF leader, told Shafaq News Agency, "The statements by the Parliament Speaker regarding the possible postponement of the upcoming elections due to emergencies reflect his personal opinion and do not represent the views or aspirations of the Iraqi political forces."

"The security, political, economic, and social situation in Iraq is stable, with no reason to postpone the parliamentary elections,” he explained. “On the contrary, there is a political consensus to hold the elections on time, according to the constitutional schedule, without delay."

Notably, the situation in Iraq and the region is marked by political and security instability, especially after the events in Syria, the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and US pressure to disband the Popular Mobilization Forces and disarm factions in Iraq.

The legislative elections are set for October 2025, following the cancellation of early elections promised by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Recently, Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, repeatedly called for early elections as part of the government program to fulfill al-Sudani's promise. However, his calls faced opposition from factions within the Coordination Framework.