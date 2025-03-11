Candidates changed, Abadi's coalition shocks elections

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s upcoming 2025 parliamentary elections are set to bring notable changes in political alignments, with major blocs reshuffling candidates and exploring new alliances.

The Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, expects significant shifts in political figures participating in the elections, as parties introduce fresh candidates and emerging groups join the race.

"This is the nature of political life—some figures exit, and new ones take their place," Al-Nasr spokesman Aqeel Al-Rudaini told Shafaq News. He added that while the Coordination Framework factions may compete separately, they are likely to realign post-election to maintain political influence.

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties, has played a key role in shaping Iraq’s current political and economic policies. However, internal divisions persist, particularly regarding electoral law amendments and the influence of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Jassim Al-Moussawi, a member of the State of Law Coalition, acknowledged uncertainty within Shiite factions, stating that alliances remain fluid, but agreements will likely be solidified after the elections. Meanwhile, some MPs have already begun shifting loyalties. Alia Nassif left the State of Law Coalition to join the Furatain Movement, associated with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, while others within the Badr Organization are considering aligning with the Shiite National Movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr.

Efforts are also underway to encourage Al-Sadr’s return to electoral politics. The influential cleric withdrew from Iraq’s political scene in 2022, resigning his 73 parliamentary seats in protest against what he called “corrupt” politicians. Recent discussions among Coordination Framework leaders suggest an attempt to bring him back into the fold amid growing internal divisions.

Iraq is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections in October 2025, with ongoing debates over potential reforms to the electoral law. Political factions are seeking amendments that could shape the future balance of power in the country.